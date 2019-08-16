Displaced by DR Congo violence, survivors’ testimonies highlight brutality of armed militia

Two months since hundreds of thousands of people fled violence in north-eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), UN humanitarians warned on Friday that armed militia continue to make their safe return impossible. Briefing journalists in Geneva, UN Refugee Agency ([UNHCR](http://www.unhcr.org/)) Spokesperson Babar Baloch, said that staff had heard numerous testimonies from people whose family… […]

Two months since hundreds of thousands of people fled violence in north-eastern Democ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...