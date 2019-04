Following the onset of armed conflict on 05 April 2019 in South Tripoli, at least 3,650 families (approximately 18,250 individuals) have been displaced from their homes. Since DTM’s last update on 12 April, another 925 displaced families (approximately 4,625 individuals) were identified. Clashes continued in conflict-affected neighborhoods Khalla al Furjan, Qasr Ben Gashir, Ain Zara, … … http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...