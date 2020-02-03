Alwihda Info
Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash meets Sudan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has met with Sudan’s newly appointed State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Omer Gamar-Eldin Ismail. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Arab League Foreign Ministers’ emergency meeting in Cairo, Egypt. The two sides held discussions on ties between the UAE and Sudan […]

