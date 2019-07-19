ENGIE and Meridiam achieve financial close for two solar photovoltaic projects in Senegal

ENGIE (www.ENGIE.com) and partners Meridiam and FONSIS have signed the EPC, Operation & Maintenance and Finance contracts for two solar PV projects of 60 MW. The total investment cost for the projects amounts to 47.5 MEUR and debt is provided by the following Development Finance Institutions; the European Investment Bank (EIB), the International Finance Corporation […]

