ENGIE to build 8 hybrid solar power plants in Gabon

ENGIE (www.ENGIE-Africa.com) has signed an agreement with CDC, the Gabonese financial institution Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, to deploy eight hybrid solar power plants in Gabon, representing a combined capacity of 2.2 MW. The implemented solution was developed by ENGIE’s subsidiary, Ausar Energy in collaboration with CDC, the Gabonese Ministry of Energy, and the Gabonese […]

ENGIE (www.ENGIE-Africa.com) has signed an agreement with CDC, the Gabonese financial institution Caisse d...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...