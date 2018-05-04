EUCAP Sahel Niger: new head of mission appointed

Frank Van der Mueren, a Belgian senior police official, has been appointed as new Head of the European Union’s civilian capacity building mission in Niger, EUCAP Sahel Niger. Frank Van der Mueren was previously seconded to EUCAP Sahel Mali as deputy Head of Mission and Chief of Staff since 2016. He has already worked for […]

