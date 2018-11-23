East African countries agree to strenghten regional integration through the continental free trade area

Representatives of 14 countries in East Africa have agreed that the African Continental Free Trade Area, the AfCFTA, represents a unique opportunity to promote regional integration. At the closing session of the three day regional meeting held this week in Kigali, Rwanda, economic experts and decision makers stressed that the implementation of the AfCFTA will […]

Representatives of 14 countries in East Africa have agreed that the African Continental Free Trade Area, the AfCFTA, represent...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...