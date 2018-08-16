Alwihda Info
Ebola outbreak in North Kivu: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) treatment centre opens in Mangina


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Taking a new step in its response to the current Ebola outbreak in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) opened a treatment centre on Tuesday 14 August in Mangina, a small town considered to be the epicentre of the outbreak. All patients from the isolation unit where MSF was working to […]

