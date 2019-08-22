Ebola then and now: Eight lessons from West Africa being applied in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The devastating 2014–2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa prompted changes in the way the world responds to outbreaks and other health emergencies. Here are eight things that are being done differently in the response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) 1. Putting research at the heart of the response […]

