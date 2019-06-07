Alwihda Info
Ebola update: In DR Congo, the outbreak continues to worsen while mistrust and violence show no signs of abating


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The high level of insecurity and the lack of trust in the Ebola response continue to discourage the population from seeking care in Ebola treatment centres, resulting in an increased likelihood of the virus spreading across the general & traditional healthcare system. While the number of new cases being reported is high, the real number […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Tchad : 2 chefs rebelles condamnés à la prison à vie

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers

