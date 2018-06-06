Ecobank: ‘Planting today. Protecting tomorrow’

Ecobank ([www.Ecobank.com](http://www.ecobank.com/)) is reaffirming its commitment to help save the planet by supporting World Environment Day. Through this initiative, management and staff will plant trees across all 33 countries of its pan-African footprint. In addition, garden implements will be donated to local authorities to help nurture and grow planted seedlings. Globally, it is estimated[1]… Read […]

Ecobank ([www.Ecobank.com](http://www.ecobank....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...