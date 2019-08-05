Alwihda Info
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Announces New Appointment – Group Consumer Banking Head


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI (https://Ecobank.com), the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announce appointment of Nana Araba Abban as Group Consumer Banking Head with immediate effect. Nana will be a member of the Group Executive Committee and report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer. Nana Araba Abban is a Chartered Accountant (FCCA) with […]

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI (https://Ecobank.com), the Lomé-base...

