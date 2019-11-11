Alwihda Info
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Announces the Appointment of Deepak Malik to its Board of Directors and the Departure of Monish Dutt


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Mr. Deepak Malik has been coopted to the Board of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) (https://www.Ecobank.com), the parent company of the Ecobank Group as a Non-Executive Director. Deepak Malik joins the ETI Board of Directors as a nominee of Arise B.V. (“Arise”) which now holds a 14.1% equity stake in ETI following its purchase of shares […]

