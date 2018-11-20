Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces closure of USD 200 million syndicated loan facility

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com), announces today the successful close of a USD 200 million syndicated loan facility. The facility was oversubscribed at USD 268.5 million, with ETI increasing Deutsche Bank’s mandate as arranger from USD 150 million to 200 million. The facility supports ETI’s goal of […]

