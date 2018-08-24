Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces the appointment of Josephine Anan-Ankomah as Group Executive, Commercial Banking

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, (https://Ecobank.com) the Lome-based parent company of the Ecobank Group announces the appointment of Josephine Anan-Ankomah as Group Executive, Commercial Banking with immediate effect. This appointment follows an internal recruitment process. As a member of the Group Executive Committee, Josephine Anan-Ankomah will report to the Group CEO. The position of… Read more […]

