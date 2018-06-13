Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces the retirement of Ms. Dolika Banda from its Board of Directors

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, (ETI) (www.Ecobank.com), the Lomé, Togo -based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announces the departure of Ms Dolika Banda from its Board of directors. Ms. Dolika Banda, who served as a non-executive director on the Board of ETI from October 2014 retired from the Board at the last Annual General Meeting of […]

