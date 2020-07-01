Ecobank Transnational Incorporated holds its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Shareholders approve resolutions

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”), the parent of the Ecobank Group (http://www.Ecobank.com), the leading pan-African bank with banking operations in 33 countries, concluded its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Extraordinary General Meeting in Lagos, Nigeria, today. For the first time in the history of ETI and in line with preventive measures to curb the spread […]

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”), the parent of the Ecobank Group (

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...