Ecobank announces finalists of the Ecobank Fintech Challenge 2018

Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com), the leading independent pan-African banking group, has announced the finalists for the 2nd edition of the annual Ecobank Fintech Challenge, a competition for Africa-focused technology start-ups. The list includes eleven (11) fintech start-ups from across the continent and beyond. An Innovation Fair & Awards ceremony will honour the start-ups on August 30, 2018 […]

Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com), the leading independent pan-African banking group, has announced th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...