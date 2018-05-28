Ecobank named Africa’s Best & Most Innovative Retail Bank

Ecobank ([www.Ecobank.com](http://www.ecobank.com/)) has won two major awards at the African Banker’s prestigious ceremony held at the Paradise Hotel in Busan, South Korea. The bank was named Best Retail Bank in Africa after impressing judges with the strides it has made to leverage digital financial services and an enhanced service model, to be the retail bank […]

