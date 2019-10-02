Ecolog leads discussions at Financing for Sustainable Development 2030 forum during United Nations General Assembly

High-Level forum attended by President of the Republic of Ghana, the Queen of the Netherlands, several Member States and heads of private sector; Ecolog (https://Ecolog-International.com) was the prime industry representative to address the role of public private partnerships in financing the UN’s Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs) 2030. Member States across Europe, the Middle East and […]

High-Level forum attended by President of the Republic of Ghana, the Queen of the Netherlands, ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...