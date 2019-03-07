Economic Commission of Africa (ECA) chief says world loses trillions to gender inequality

“When you have women in positions of leadership, business does better and there’s more innovation, more value creation and more profit,” said Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission of Africa (ECA). Speaking at the launch of the Global Health 50/50 2019 Report – titled Equality Works – in Addis Ababa on the eve […]

