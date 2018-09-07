Economic Policy Research Centre convenes conference on child poverty ‘What Works for Poorest Children?’

WHAT: The Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC) in partnership with the Global Development Institute at The University of Manchester and UNICEF have organised an international conference on child poverty under the theme ‘What Works for Africa’s Poorest Children?’ WHEN: 10 – 12 September, 2018; 08:00am to 05:00pm Opening: Monday 10 September, 2018; 08:00am to 10:00am […]

