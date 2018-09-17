Egypt’s Software Piracy Drop and Legal Reforms Boost Foreign Investment

Egypt has seen a two percent drop in its software piracy rate to reach (59%), the U.S.-based Business Software Alliance said in its recent study, released last June. The study revealed that Egypt has managed to decrease the commercial value of the unlicensed software, which declined significantly from $157m in 2015 to $64m in 2017. […]

