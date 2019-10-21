Egyptian Ambassador calls on Deputy Foreign Minister

Deputy Foreign Minister for Management and Resources Ms. Naheed Esar met with the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Kabul Mr. Hany Saleh Mostafa Ahmad. Appreciating the cooperation of Egypt with Afghanistan, Ms. Esar briefed Ambassador Hany Saleh on women’s role in government, education, freedom of expression, and the media. Moreover, she emphasized […]

