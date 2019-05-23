Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Egyptian premier hails UAE’s contribution to enhancing government performance


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, has hailed the UAE’s contribution to improving his country’s government performance as part of the long-standing partnership between the two countries. This came as the Egyptian premier received a UAE government delegation led by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future. Ohoud bint […]

Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, has hailed the UAE’s contribution to improving his coun...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/05/2019

Tchad : des magistrats formés sur les droits de l'enfant

Tchad : des magistrats formés sur les droits de l'enfant

Genève : Le ministre tchadien de la Santé rencontre les Fondations Dangote et Gates Genève : Le ministre tchadien de la Santé rencontre les Fondations Dangote et Gates 22/05/2019

Populaires

Tchad : désignation de deux officiers à la tête d'une commission de désarmement

23/05/2019

Tchad : une commission mixte de désarmement mise en place

23/05/2019

Genève : le Tchad prend part à l’assemblée mondiale de la Santé

23/05/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le collectif contre la vie chère veut un apaisement de la tension sociale
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 21/05/2019 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Tchad : Le tata du « Fort » de Fada est en péril !

Tchad : Le tata du « Fort » de Fada est en péril !

RCA : Quand la crise rend la classe politique, l'UA et l'ONU coupables devant le tribunal de l'histoire RCA : Quand la crise rend la classe politique, l'UA et l'ONU coupables devant le tribunal de l'histoire 13/05/2019 - Aristide Briand REBOAS

ANALYSE - 10/05/2019

La résurgence de Boko Haram au Tchad

La résurgence de Boko Haram au Tchad

Notre-Dame de Paris vue par un négro-musulman de Paris Notre-Dame de Paris vue par un négro-musulman de Paris 29/04/2019 - Aliou TALL

REACTION - 13/05/2019 - MAN HASSAN SAID

Djibouti où tout est imposé

Djibouti où tout est imposé

Procès Mokoko et Okombi : un tas d'amalgames déballé dans les réseaux sociaux Procès Mokoko et Okombi : un tas d'amalgames déballé dans les réseaux sociaux 07/05/2019 - Jeannette Dzon