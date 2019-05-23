Egyptian premier hails UAE’s contribution to enhancing government performance

Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, has hailed the UAE’s contribution to improving his country’s government performance as part of the long-standing partnership between the two countries. This came as the Egyptian premier received a UAE government delegation led by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future. Ohoud bint […]
