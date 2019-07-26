Elderly Migrant Returnees Find Shelter and Care in Addis Ababa

Sixty-one-year-old Mebratu Teshome spent 10 years in Somalia. He is the first elderly migrant returnee to find a permanent home at a shelter in the Ethiopian capital. When he arrived back in the country, he was psychologically unstable and received tailored counselling and psychiatric assistance at the IOM-run migrant transit centre situated near Bole International […]

