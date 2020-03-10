Alwihda Info
Emergency Grant Aid in response to the damage caused by Locusts in Kenya, Somalia and Djibouti


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Mars 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On March 10, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of seven million and five hundred thousand US dollars in response to the damage caused by locusts in Kenya, Somalia and Djibouti. The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance in the area of food through World Food Programme (WFP). The expected outcome/output […]

