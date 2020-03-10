Emergency Grant Aid in response to the damage caused by Locusts in Kenya, Somalia and Djibouti

On March 10, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of seven million and five hundred thousand US dollars in response to the damage caused by locusts in Kenya, Somalia and Djibouti. The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance in the area of food through World Food Programme (WFP). The expected outcome/output […]

