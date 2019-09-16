Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Energy Exec Says New Book Billions at Play, Provides Solutions for African Energy Self-Sufficiency


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Natural gas can help Africa bring power to the people. It just has to be harnessed appropriately and not wasted or exported. That is the premise of Chapter 5 of Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy, the new book by leading African energy attorney, NJ Ayuk. And it is a message that Jeff […]

Natural gas can help Africa bring power to the people. It just has to be harnessed appropriately and not wasted or exported. That is the premise of Chapter 5 of Billions at Play: The Future o...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/09/2019

Tchad : des armes de guerre rendues volontairement par des villageois à l'Est

Tchad : des armes de guerre rendues volontairement par des villageois à l'Est

Tchad : plus de 60 chefs de tribus arabes reçus par le Sultan du Ouaddaï Tchad : plus de 60 chefs de tribus arabes reçus par le Sultan du Ouaddaï 15/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décès de l'ancien président Lol Mahamat Choua

15/09/2019

Tchad : deuil national de 3 jours après le décès de Lol Mahamat Choua

15/09/2019

Tchad : un mort et plusieurs blessés dans un accident routier à l'Est

15/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les civils déposent leurs armes à l'Est (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Bolton viré tel un malpropre par le Président Trump

Bolton viré tel un malpropre par le Président Trump

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle 09/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

ANALYSE - 12/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Devenu paria, l’Afrique du Sud fait honte à l’idéal africain

Devenu paria, l’Afrique du Sud fait honte à l’idéal africain

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires 09/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019