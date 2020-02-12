Engineering the Future: GE Hosts Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) roundtable to advance mentorship and leadership for women in technology

Roundtable highlights the need for strategic initiatives to sustain women in STEM; Advocates for more diversity in energy and technology sectors; Leadership insights on how females can position for the ‘future of work’ in STEM Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) studies are becoming increasingly important for the continuous development of innovative solutions to solve […]

Roundtable highlights the need for strategic initiatives to sustain women in STEM; Advocates for ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...