Ensuring those who commit human rights abuses in Libya do not evade justice for their crimes

Statement by Susan Dickson, Legal Counsellor at the UK Mission to the UN, at the Security Council Briefing on the International Criminal Court and Libya: Madam President, I thank the Prosecutor for her very clear and concise fifteenth report and her briefing to the Security Council today. The work and focus of the International Criminal […]
Statement by Susan Dickson, Legal Counsellor at the UK Mission to the UN, at the Security Council Briefing on the International Criminal Court and Li...
Statement by Susan Dickson, Legal Counsellor at the UK Mission to the UN, at the Security Council Briefing on the International Criminal Court and Li...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...