Equatorial Guinea Intensifies E&P Activities in 2021

Equatorial Guinea will see three exploration wells drilled in Trident Energy-operated Block G in 2021, along with refurbishment and well intervention works across other assets, according to the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons. Trident Energy will drill three wells in Block G in 2021 – each of which is expected to take 33 days to […]

