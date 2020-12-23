Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Equatorial Guinea Intensifies E&P Activities in 2021


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Décembre 2020


Equatorial Guinea will see three exploration wells drilled in Trident Energy-operated Block G in 2021, along with refurbishment and well intervention works across other assets, according to the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons. Trident Energy will drill three wells in Block G in 2021 – each of which is expected to take 33 days to […]

Equatorial Guinea will see three exploration wells drilled in Trident Energy-operated Block G in 2021, along with refurbishment and well intervention work...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter