Equatorial Guinea Outlines a Path Towards Oil & Gas Industry’s Road to Recovery


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Décembre 2020


Like the rest of African petroleum producers, Equatorial Guinea has been through a year like no other. The travel restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with a historic crash of oil prices, have sent its hydrocarbons industry in a deep crisis of uncertainty. However, the country’s industry has proved resilient and a strong dialogue […]

