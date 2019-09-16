Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Equatorial Guinea’s local services companies continue to attract best international partnerships


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


As Equatorial Guinea prepares to host the Oil & Gas Meeting Day in Malabo on October 1st and 2nd, 2019, one of the country’s local services company has signed an international partnership with a $440m services conglomerate. Apex Industries, an indigenous service company providing services in the oil & gas industry in Equatorial Guinea, has […]

As Equatorial Guinea prepares to host the Oil & Gas Meeting Day in Malabo on October 1st and 2nd, 2019, one of the country’s local ser...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...