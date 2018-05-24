Eritrea National Day – Press Statement by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State

Press Statement by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State: On behalf of the government and people of the United States, I wish the people of Eritrea a happy national day as you celebrate the 27th anniversary of your nation on May 24, 2018. We hope that our shared values may bring our two peoples closer together. […]
