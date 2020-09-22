Escalating conflict in Mozambique, forces hundreds of thousands to flee amidst worsening humanitarian crises

WFP is extremely concerned about the escalating conflict and deteriorating food security situation in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, where over 300,000 people have fled their homes and villages, abandoning their crops and leaving them completely reliant on humanitarian assistance. “We are deeply concerned about the unfolding humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado where conflict and violence have […]

WFP is extremely concerned about the escalating conflict and deteriorating food security situa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...