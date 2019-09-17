Escalation of violence in Birao

The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, says the fighting in the northeastern town of Birao, Vakaga province has resulted in a crisis for the local population and is a clear violation of human rights. “Clashes in Birao over the past two weeks have resulted in families fleeing their homes to […]
The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, says the fighting in the northeastern town of Birao, Vakaga province has res...
The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, says the fighting in the northeastern town of Birao, Vakaga province has res...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...