Escalation of violence in Birao


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, says the fighting in the northeastern town of Birao, Vakaga province has resulted in a crisis for the local population and is a clear violation of human rights. “Clashes in Birao over the past two weeks have resulted in families fleeing their homes to […]

