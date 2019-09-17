Escalation of violence in Birao

The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, says the fighting in the northeastern town of Birao, Vakaga province has resulted in a crisis for the local population and is a clear violation of human rights. “Clashes in Birao over the past two weeks have resulted in families fleeing their homes to […]

The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, says the fighting in the northeastern town of Birao, Vakaga province has res...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...