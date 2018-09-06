Eswatini National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations on the 50th anniversary of Eswatini’s independence. I applaud the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini’s commitment to the health of its people, as Eswatini continues its work to control HIV/AIDS and achieve its goal of an AIDS-free generation. I also […]

