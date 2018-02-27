Ethiopia: English Access Microscholarship Program Launched at Bahir Dar University

The English Access Microscholarship Program in Bahir Dar was launched at Bahir Dar University today (February 26, 2018). “Through the Access program, Ethiopian youths will acquire English language and life skills that will create new opportunities and pave the way to a successful future,” said Counselor for Public Affairs David Kennedy. He added, “These students […]

The English Access Microscholarship Program in Bahir Dar was launched at Bahir Dar University today (February 26, 2018). “T...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...