Ethiopia: GE Power and FieldCore successfully restart production at Metahara Sugar Factory in record-breaking 20 days


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


– Factory’s 5000-person workforce return to production lines after a 7-month plant downtime – Successful execution solves sugar scarcity for Ethiopia’s more than 100 million people GE Power (www.GEPower.com) and FieldCore (www.FieldCore.com), the company’s independent field services execution arm, have successfully restarted [Metahara Sugar Factory](http://ethiopiansugar.com/index.php/en/factories/metehara-sugar-factory)… Read more on https://ge.africa-newsroom.com/press/ge-power-and...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


