Ethiopia: ICRC holds discussion with Somali Region Security/Justice Senior Staff

The ICRC and senior security and justice sector personnel in Somali Region discussed ways of further strengthening their existing relations and cooperation related to humanitarian issues at a half-day seminar held in Jigjiga city on Sept. 25, 2019. The seminar brought together 33 senior staff from the Office of Somali Region President, Security Bureau, Attorney […]
