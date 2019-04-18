Alwihda Info
Ethiopia: MSF launches an emergency response in Gedeo as displacement crisis leads to alarming malnutrition rates


17 Avril 2019


Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has launched an emergency response in the Gedeo area of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR), and is calling on humanitarian agencies in Ethiopia to urgently scale up their support for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the numerous camps in the area. MSF is concerned […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



