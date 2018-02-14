Ethiopia: Prisoner Release Should Be First Step

In response to the Ethiopian government’s release of more than 700 political prisoners this week, Freedom House issued the following statement: “The release of hundreds of political prisoners, including prominent opposition leaders and journalists, is a commendable step toward greater respect for fundamental rights,” said Jon Temin, Director of Africa programs at Freedom House. ‘The […]

