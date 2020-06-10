Alwihda Info
Ethiopia: The African Development Bank gives $1.2 million for Ethiopia-Sudan railway study


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juin 2020


The African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) Board of Directors has approved a $1.2 million grant to Ethiopia’s government to finance a feasibility study for construction of a standard-gauge railway (SGR) link between Ethiopia and neighbouring Sudan. The grant, from the African Development Fund, the Bank Group’s concessional-rate lending arm, would cover 35% of the total estimated […]

The African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) Board of Directors has approved a $1.2 million gran...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



