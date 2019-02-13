Ethiopia participates in a Forum on China Africa Co-operation (FOCAC) dialogue on Peace and Security

A Ministerial-level Dialogue on the Implementation of China-Africa Peace and Security Initiative was held on Wednesday (February 6) in Addis Ababa. The dialogue, hosted by Forum on China Africa Co-operation (FOCAC) co-chairs, China and Senegal, as well as by the African Union, was organized to facilitate implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 Beijing Summit […]

A Ministerial-level Dialogue on the Implementation of China-Africa Peace and Security Initiative was held on Wednesday (Febr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...