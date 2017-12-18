Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Euro 100 Million for Supporting Cotton in Cameroon by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Décembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ([www.ITFC-IDB.org](http://www.itfc-idb.org/)), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group ([www.IsDB.org](http://www.isdb.org/)), signed a EUR 100 million syndicated agreement with the Government of Cameroon and Sodecoton as the Executing Agency for the export of cotton and the import of agricultural inputs. The Agreement was signed… Read more on https://itfc.africa-newsroom.com/press/euro-100-million-for-supporting-cotton-in-...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


