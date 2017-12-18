Euro 100 Million for Supporting Cotton in Cameroon by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ([www.ITFC-IDB.org](http://www.itfc-idb.org/)), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group ([www.IsDB.org](http://www.isdb.org/)), signed a EUR 100 million syndicated agreement with the Government of Cameroon and Sodecoton as the Executing Agency for the export of cotton and the import of agricultural inputs. The Agreement was signed… Read more on https://itfc.africa-newsroom.com/press/euro-100-million-for-supporting-cotton-in-...
