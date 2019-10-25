European Union – Republic of Seychelles Joint Press Release

On 22 October 2019, the EU and the Seychelles have concluded negotiations for a new Sustainable Fishing Partnership Agreement (SFPA) and a new Protocol that will strengthen their cooperation in the fisheries field for the next six years. The agreement marks a new important milestone of the long-standing bilateral cooperation between the EU and Seychelles […]

