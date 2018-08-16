Alwihda Info
Excerpts from Daily Press Briefing: Zimbabwe


15 Août 2018


[Excerpted] QUESTION: … I noticed the statement that you guys put out about Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe elections and the Zambian decision to deport the opposition leader. MS NAUERT: Right. QUESTION: And in that statement it said that you are reviewing certain aspects of your cooperation with the Zambian Government. Can you be a little bit […]

