Extra UK aid support to help stop the spread of Ebola to vulnerable countries

Since the epidemic began last August, the UK has been a major donor to the Ebola response and has now allocated a further £8 million for countries neighbouring the DRC, such as Uganda, South Sudan, Burundi and Rwanda, as the likelihood of Ebola spreading to these countries is high. Trusted partners will use this money […]

Since the epidemic began last August, the UK has been a major donor to the Ebola response and has now allocated a further £8 million for countries neighbouring the DRC,...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...