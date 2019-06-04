FIFA and French Development Agency (AFD) sign landmark cooperation agreement to promote women’s football and develop school football in Africa

New strategic alliance will see FIFA and the French Development Agency use football as a vehicle for education, development and social change; FIFA President Gianni Infantino and AFD CEO Remy Rioux sign agreement at ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron along with FIFA Legends Marcel Desailly, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Bernard Lama and Candice […]

New strategic alliance will see FIFA and the French Development Agency use football as a vehicle for education, development...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...