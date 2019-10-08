Facebook Expands its Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme to 10 Countries across Sub-Saharan Africa

Facebook (https://www.Facebook.com/) today announced the expansion of its third-party fact-checking program to 10 African countries including: Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon and Senegal. In partnership with [Agence France-Presse](https://factcheck.afp.com/fact-checking-afp) (AFP) (http://bit.ly/2Voxvyh), the [France 24 Observers](https://observers.france24.com/en/) (http://bit.ly/2MlNU2A),… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/facebook-expands-its-thirdparty-factchecking-progra...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...